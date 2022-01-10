Samuel Alvin Ricketts, 93, of Erie Kansas, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
Sam was born November 2, 1928, at Parsons, a son of Alvin Leroy and Grace Audra (Gray) Ricketts. His parent and brother Richard preceded him in death. His family lived in Parsons until January 1938 when his parents moved to Erie after purchasing the Chevrolet dealership there. Sammy, as he was known then, started quite young hanging around the family car business, becoming interested in cars and fixing them up to run during World War II. Sam was 13 when Pearl Harbor was bombed, he was not old enough to drive but old enough to clean up cars for his dad to sell. Risking getting in trouble for running the car battery down, he was listening to music on the radio when the program was interrupted with the announcement of the bombing. All able-bodied mechanics were needed in the war effort. While he was still in high school, Sam started working with his dad and a mechanic who was too old to go to war. All automobile manufacturing companies were making tanks, airplanes, etc. so no new cars or new replacement parts were being made. In an effort to keep the old cars in running condition, he would go to the salvage yards to search for used parts to repair much needed vehicles to keep the country moving. Although he was not old enough to join the army, he helped win the war by doing his part on the home front.
Sam’s first paying job was running the big Sunday morning Kansas City paper from Louise Rice’s car to the patron’s door. Later, he had a Chanute Tribune paper route and saved enough money to buy his first new bicycle. He learned to do the necessary repairs to keep his bicycle running. Sam was good enough at bicycle repair that he earned a small fee for fixing bikes for other kids. While in high school, he worked at Redmond’s Drug Store until he was hired to run the movie projector at the Doric Theater.
Sam spent most of his working life in the family owned and operated Ricketts Chevrolet Co. Inc. and the Sunflower Garage. He graduated from Erie High School in 1946. The graduation service was held in the Old Opera House above Swan’s Grocery store. In 1948 Sam established and managed the Sunflower Garage, an auto repair and body shop on South Main Street, across town from the dealership shop on North Main. That was a busy time for Sam as he would meet a farm girl from rural Walnut in the summer of 1948 and he would graduate from Parsons Junior College in 1949. During this time and into the 1950s, Sam’s workdays began at 8 in the morning and ended at 6 in the evening with an hour off for lunch. His work week was from Monday through Saturday.
On April 2, 1950, Sam and Dorothy Mitchell were married, a marriage lasting for over 71 years. Their marriage was a shared work and caring relationship which carried over to their children, John, Lucy and Mitch.
Around 1954, Sam relocated the Sunflower garage to the previous location of the Arlington Hotel and Blue Goose Cafe. He was in business there until 1972 when it sold and Sam helped run the family business, Ricketts Chevrolet along with his father and brother. After their father died Sam and his brother closed the business in 1978. In later years, Sam worked for the Chevrolet dealership in Parsons, the North Lyon County School District, and the GM dealership in Independence, KS.
During his working years (which never really ended) Sam was an active member of the Erie community. He was a member of the Erie Federated Church and over the years served in most of the offices of the church, loved singing in the chancel choir, worked in the Erie scouting program, was a member of The Order of the Arrow, served on the Erie City Council and has served as Mayor of Erie.
After retirement, Sam enjoyed doing volunteer work, especially at the church. He served as Choir Director for 18 years from 1998 through 2014. The choir held weekly practices and sang every Sunday except during a few summer months each year.
Sam was an avid reader and solver of crossword puzzles. His hobbies included travel, caring for the lawn and home place, growing tomatoes, and woodworking. Sam showed his deep love for his family in many ways which are imbedded in the things he did and the life he lived for them. He loved showing off the family pictures in his home.
Besides Dorothy, Sam is survived by two sons; John (Blenda) of Ottawa, KS, and Mitch (Becky) of Broken Arrow, OK; and a daughter Lucy (Jim) Walters of Erie; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Dirk) Myers of Erie, Amanda (Shawn) King of Ottawa, Drew (Tara) Ricketts of Council Grove, Dan (Kelly) Walters of Columbus, Amy (Daniel) Hodo of Ottawa, Philip (Katie) Walters of McPherson, Suzanne Ricketts of Concordia; thirteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-laws, Nancy Ricketts of Coos Bay, OR and Clara Jackson of Bella Vista, AR, and a brother-in-law, William (Carm) Mitchell of Kansas City, MO.
Sam’s family wishes to express thanks and gratitude to the “Super Heroes” at Prairie Mission Retirement Village who gave him good care, lots of love, and comfort. Thanks also to the “Super Heroes” from Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice who provided special care for Sam.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, a private graveside service will be Tuesday afternoon at East Hill Cemetery in Erie. A public service will be held at a future date. Friends are welcome to view and sign the register at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 9 am to noon Tuesday.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Federated Church. They may be left at the funeral home or sent to P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.