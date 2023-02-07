Delbert William Sheerer, 68, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, surrounded by his family. Delbert was born on December 10, 1954 in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Henry Dervin and Mary Jo (Carl) Sheerer.
Delbert spent most of his childhood in Wilmington, but when he was 13, his family moved to rural Chanute. Delbert attended school in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1973. While in high school, Delbert played football, wrestled, and powerlifted. He also developed his big jokester nature that he carried throughout his life while there.
Delbert was a very avid hunter and also loved to watch sports. He was the proud father of three daughters and one son. Delbert was actively involved in his kids’ sporting activities, and later enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports, too. Delbert enjoyed hunting with friends and family, especially his son and grandson.
Delbert was the associate minister at New Hope Baptist Church and would also preach at the First Presbyterian Church. He preached his first sermon in December of 2007 and became an ordained minister on December 6, 2014. Delbert was the president of the Neosho Valley District Minister Council and held that title until his health would no longer allow him.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Nan, of the home, son Gabe Sheerer and his wife, Shelli, of Chanute, three daughters: Abby Church and her husband, Clint, of McPherson, Lindsey Peters and her husband, David, of Wichita, Whitney Stinnett and her husband, Tim, of Iola, sister Treva Vinson of Evansville, IN, and 11 grandchildren.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Dylan Peters.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Chanute at 10:30 am. Memorials have been suggested to #TheCarlieChallenge and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
