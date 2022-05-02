Donald “Don” E. Spurrier, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Country Place in Chanute. Don was born on July 25, 1931 in rural Humboldt, KS the son of Cecil H. and Margaret I. (Baker) Spurrier.
Don attended the Humboldt schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1949. He later studied bookkeeping at Neosho County Community College and went on to work in various offices during his 66 years of employment, to include Neosho Memorial Hospital, Dr. Rueben Burman, M.D., Inc, and Lamp Liters. In addition to his jobs, Don also managed a few local country bands in the 80s.
Don is survived by:
Nephews Marlon Spurrier (Michelle) of Chanute, Marshall Spurrier (Tammy) of Jenks, OK, and niece Elaine Colvin (Herman) of Chanute; as well as numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn Uthmann and Alta Spurrier, and brother Howard Spurrier.
A visitation will be held at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, from 6 - 7 pm, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to either Kindred Hospice in Parsons or the Ambassador Christian Church, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
