Nannette Ann Petty, 55, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Diversicare Health Care in Chanute. Nannette was born on July 20, 1964 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Farrel Colston and Linda Bockover.
Nannette was a graduate of Chanute High School class of 1982. She worked at the local motels in the housekeeping department. When not working, Nannette loved being with her grandchildren and watching them grow. She loved riding Harley’s and going to rallies when she could. She also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and watching the squirrels play outside of her window.
Nannette is survived by:
3 Children: Christina Castleberry of Chanute, KS, Deseree Wagner of Chanute, KS, Danielle Newton of Chanute, KS; 5 Siblings: Justin McAbee of Omaha, NE, Kenny Colston of Chanute, KS,
Jamie Colston of Chanute, KS, Mitzi Schoenhofer of Chanute, KS, Amanda Raida of Thayer, KS; 9 Grandchildren. Nannette was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has been requested. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
