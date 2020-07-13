Clifford Charles Thummel, 57, of Humboldt, KS, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Allen County Regional Medical Center. Clifford was born on February 28, 1963 in Chanute, the son of Charles N. and Mary Frances (Konen) Thummel
Clifford was a graduate of Humboldt High School class of 1981. He previously worked as a Quality Control Specialist in the Cement industry. Clifford was an avid KU fan, and enjoyed going to college games and other sporting events. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting, trading and detailing cars. Clifford was a member of the Living Word Assembly.
On August 4, 1984, Clifford married Tresha Fiscus. Clifford and Tresha have been married for 35 years and she survives at their home. They raised four children and he was blessed to be the grandfather of four grandchildren.
Including his wife. Tresha, Clifford is survived by:
Four children: Rebekah Thummel of Tahlequah, OK, Serah Talbott and husband, Mark, of Lindsborg, KS, Timothy Thummel and wife, Kyra, of Seward, NE, Tabrenah Thummel and Michael Fairbanks of Saukville, WI; Five siblings: Marsha Bogle and husband, Mark, of Chanute, KS, Joni Thummel of Humboldt, KS, Rodney Thummel and wife, Kay, of Yates Center, KS, Bryan Thummel and wife, Jessi, of Thayer, KS, Oliver Bunker and wife, Jo, of Chanute, KS; Four grandchildren: Oliver, Nicholas, Maria and Madelyn. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has been requested and the family will be holding a private family service. They have set two dates and times to receive friends for visitation at the funeral home. They will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 11 am until 1 pm and will also receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to either Chanute Christian Academy or the Joe Bogle Memorial Scholarship Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
