Politician, crop adjuster, and retired school teacher Robert Bayard “Bob” Lewis’s love of life didn’t end with his death. On January 9, 2022, Bob passed away of natural causes at 92. His loved ones will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Bob’s life began on August 9, 1929, in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Harry W. and Helen (Satterlee) Lewis. He attended school there and met the love of his life, Artie Shepard, in junior college. (Never discount the proximity of neighboring lockers and romance.) He served in the US Air Force as a weather forecaster at the Strategic Air Command (1950-1954). He completed his teaching degree at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
After marrying, Bob and Artie moved to Minnesota, where Bob was a 6th-grade teacher in Coon Rapids for the Anoka Hennepin School District for 26 years. Bob’s pride was in his school and students, and he shared his passion for learning with thousands of children over the years. Bob explored the Midwest as a hail damage crop adjuster during school breaks and found beauty in his travels and with the people he met.
Bob was never one to shy away from community involvement. He served as the Mayor of Coon Rapids from 1982-1989 after serving on the Parks and Recreation Board for 11 years. He was involved with the MN Amateur Hockey Association serving as Director of District 10 and coaching and refereeing for the city athletic association and community college.
Retirement didn’t slow him down either. Once he and Artie moved to McGregor, he committed time to the Jevne Township as Supervisor, McGregor School Board, Riverwood Governing Board, Riverwood Foundation Board, DAC Board, Northern Lights Parish United Methodist Church, where he served as Lay Minister, and the Long Lake Conservation Center Board. Bob was also a member of the Lions Club, Masons, American Legion, Aitkin DFL, a U of M Master Gardener, and Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd. He also served on numerous Aitkin County commissions.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Bob. He loved an evening with friends and family. He connected with his grandchildren, especially through reading, music, and exploring nature. He had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his daily activities. His amiable personality was contagious to everyone he met.
His parents, Harry and Helen Lewis, sister Virginia Lewis, and brother John S. Lewis preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Artie, and children, John (Barb) Lewis, Sara (Bill) Temte, grandchildren, Janet, Shannon, Robert, Joseph, and many other special relatives and friends.
“Thank you for the joys, pleasures, and opportunities this day has brought to us, and tomorrow holds in store for us. Say your blessings on our loved ones, wherever they may be.” ~ Robert “Bob” Bayard Lewis
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Roy Vanderwerf will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military Honors will be accorded by The Aitkin American Legion Post #86 and Aitkin VFW Post #1727. Burial will be in Lansford Cemetery, McGregor, later in the spring. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Riverwood Foundation or Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in his memory.
