Glenda Margaret (Smith) Getchell, 73, of Tulsa, Okla., passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home in Tulsa.
Glenda was born in Arkansas City, Kan., on June 28, 1949, the daughter of Everett “Glen” and Pauline (Donlay) Smith. Glenda grew up in Cedar Vale, Kan., where she worked with the family in the cattle and hog business. Glenda graduated from Cedar Vale High School and went on to receive her secondary education at Cowley County Community College and Emporia State University.
In 1981 Glenda moved with her husband, Chuck to Chanute, where she worked for and retired from Young’s Welding, which allowed her to devote more time to volunteer in the community, travel and spend time with her friends and family.
Glenda was a devoted follower of Christ and enjoyed volunteering in many areas at the First United Methodist Church. She was passionate about the safety and future of children and spent countless hours volunteering and on the board of directors for the Cherry Street Youth Center. Born with a rare congenital heart defect, giving of her time was important to her, she enjoyed being active in the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, RSVP Senior Services, and the American Legion.
Glenda loved to travel and was always up for a trip and if was by bus to the big city of New York or the states of New England she did it. She enjoyed travel throughout the Southern states and even the Southwest part of the US. One would think her favorite was the cruise to Alaska and maybe even the Ark Encounter (full-size Noah’s Ark) … she did that twice. But those that knew her best would say her favorite places to travel were to see her “kids” in Oklahoma. Glenda loved to go and watch her grandsons play golf and baseball through their high school years. Her last goal was to see both of her grandchildren graduate from college and high school, which she did in May of this year.
A member of the “rowdy bunch,” her friends were very special to her and together they made great memories and loud laughter wherever they went. Most of all she was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Charles Getchell, and her parents Glen and Pauline Smith.
Glenda is survived by her stepdaughter Natalie Getchell-Kemmerly and her husband, Todd, of Bixby, Okla; 2 grandchildren, Michael Kemmerly of Tulsa, Okla. and Alex Kemmerly of Bixby, Okla.; one brother, Rickey Smith and his wife. Joyce. of Guymon, Okla.; and one niece Dr. Michelle Bergner and husband. Brandon. and their children Johnathan, Will And Ben of Enid, Okla.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Chanute.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Cherry Street Youth Center, In Memory of Glenda Getchell, P.O. Box 414, Chanute, KS 66720.
