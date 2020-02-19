Ruth “Joan” Erickson, 93, of Chanute, KS passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Eureka, KS. She was born on December 1, 1926 in Chanute, KS, the daughter of Russell A. and Ethel Lindsey Reno. She attended Chanute schools, graduating from high school in 1944 and NCCC 1946. Joan married John E. Erickson on May 5, 1950. He passed away on February 8, 2007. They resided in Chanute their entire lives.
Joan retired from HB Industry in 1992 after 21 years. She was a lifetime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, serving in several capacities, including many years as financial secretary and director of Otterbein Food Pantry.
Joan is survived by
Son: Jeffrey and wife, Marilyn; Daughters: Kathryn Klauman, Jennifer Erickson, Kerry Erickson, Kristina Erickson; Grandchildren: Colonel Russell and wife, Mistie Klauman, Chad Klauman and fiancé Miranda, Amanda (Erickson) Arguelles and husband, Arthur; Great-Grandchildren: Stacy and Katelyn Klauman, Robert, Leighton and Mandi Klauman; Great-Great-Grandchildren: Alice Klauman,
Aliyana, Axavier and Amilya Ruth Arguelles; Sister: Treva Mercer.
She is also preceded in death by her sister, Roxana Stemple and great-grandson, Chad Michael Klauman.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4 pm-6 pm at Countryside Funeral Home Johnson Chapel in Chanute, KS. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 am at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Chanute, KS. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to them. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.