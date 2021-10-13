Donald Gene Moore, 62, passed away Oct. 6, 2021, in Edmond, Oklahoma. Don was born to William W. Moore and Dixie (Morrison) Moore Rodriguez on Nov. 18, 1958, in Cambridgeshire, England. Upon returning to the US, he moved to Chanute where he attended and graduated from high school. Upon graduation he joined the US Army, serving four years. He then attended Pittsburg State Univiversity, becoming an electrician. He moved to Oklahoma.
He married Becky Wilkerson, they later divorced.
Don is survived by son Alexander Moore, Danny Wilkerson (Ann), Wendy Stovall (Jay), two grandsons, Joey and Ben Wilkerson, two granddaughters, Sophia and Sydney Stovall, two sisters, Selena Cox (Chad), Nicci Wiltse (Keith), Parents, Alejo and Dixie Rodriguez, special uncles, Ernie, Larry and Allan Shepard, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, uncles Blaine and Leon.
A celebration of Life will be 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 17 at Chanute American Legion. Memorials in honor of Don are suggested to American Legion Post 170.
