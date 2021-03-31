Kristi Ann Rodriguez, 39, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at her home in Topeka. Kristi was born on October 15, 1981 in Iola, KS the daughter of Bobby Ray and Mary Katherine (Shults) Craig.
Kristi was a graduate of Humboldt High School. Kristi worked for various food service industries, and worked as an in-home health care provider. She enjoyed watching movies, traveling and going shopping. Kristi had fun with her dogs, and loved spending time with her children.
Kristi is survived by:
Children: Christopher Rodriguez of Chanute, KS, Anthony Rodriguez of Chanute, KS; Brothers: Russell Craig of Humboldt, KS, James Craig and wife, Stephanie, son Andrew, son Zachary, daughter Emily, son Alex, and son Jacob of Victoria, TX; Mother: Mary Craig of Humboldt, KS. She was preceded in death by her father Bobby Craig
Cremation has been requested, a memorial service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 3 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the Christopher and Anthony Education Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
