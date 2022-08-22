Debora Ann “Debbie” Nash, 61, of rural Galesburg, passed away the afternoon of Friday, August 19, 2022, at Labette Health.
Debora Ann Yeoman was born on January 4, 1961, to Pat Douglas and Doris Ann (Gray) Yeoman in Parsons, Kansas. As a young girl, she grew up in rural Parsons, attending Meadow View Grade School and graduating from Labette County High School in 1979. Following high school, Debbie earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Law from Labette Community College.
She worked at Labette Health in Central Sterile and then Southeast Orthopedic Clinic until 2007. For a time, Debbie worked at Parsons Middle School, before working as the food service manager at Erie Elementary School. In 2009, she began her current position as the office manager for Yeoman Hauling. The true highlight of Debbie’s life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved traveling and camping with her family and spending as much time with them as she could. She also enjoyed making her home beautiful with renovations and finding special deals on online auctions.
On May 15, 1979, Debbie and Albert “LeRoy” Nash were united in marriage in Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.
Survivors include:
One son – Justin LeRoy Nash of Parsons; One daughter – Amber Lynn Rollins and her husband, Kenny, of Elk City; Five grandchildren – Jaedyn, Joscelin, Jazmyn, Kember and Emma; Three brothers – Pat Douglas “Doug” Yeoman, Jr. and his wife, Leslie, of McCune, Randy Joe Yeoman and his wife, Karla, of Cherryvale, Bradley Allen Yeoman of Cherryvale; One sister – Lesle Jarboe and her husband, Trenton, of Oswego; Numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 4 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Following cremation, interment will take place at Oswego Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to benefit the education of Debbie’s grandchildren. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
