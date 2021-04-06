Rodney J. Mueller, 73, of Humboldt, KS passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home. Rodney was born on March 23, 1948, in Iola, KS the son of Ernest and Margaret (King) Mueller.
After graduating from high school, Rodney joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served until 1984. While in the military, Rodney served almost 17 years as a military police officer and then almost five years as a chemical operations specialist. After his retirement from the military, Rodney served the Allen County Sheriff’s office for several years, and then retired from the Humboldt Police Department.
In 1972, Rodney married Pearl Mann and they were married until her death of 1999. Rodney enjoyed going fishing and hunting, being with his dogs and reading the local newspapers. Rodney was a member of the VFW, but most importantly enjoyed his grandchildren.
Survivors in-
clude:
Children: Robert Mann of Humboldt, KS, Rhonda Kress and husband, Sean, of Kechi, KS, David Mueller and wife, Brooke, of Wichita, KS, Kim Colston of Kansas; Brother: Bruce Mueller and wife, Mary, of Humboldt, KS;
4 Grandchildren: Jacob and Sarah Kress and Hope and Grant Mueller.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pearl, a brother Ernest Mueller and a sister Lori Jesseph. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 9 am at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, KS. with the American Legion Post #170 presiding. Memorials have been suggested to the Children’s Miracle Network and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
