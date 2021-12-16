Mary Louise Vincent, 89, of Stark, died at 10:08 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born November 24, 1932 in Walnut, a daughter of Joseph Milburn and Stella Irene (Warren) Kelsey. She grew up on the family farm in the Stark and Walnut area and attended Valley and Kimball Schools and Stark High School. She lived most of her life in the Stark and Porterville areas and was a homemaker.
On February 2, 1952 she was united in marriage to Joseph William Vincent, Sr. in Stark. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2013.
She enjoyed crocheting, flowers, fishing, working jig saw puzzles, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with her family.
Survivors include:
Three sons – David Vincent (Kenny), Alvarado, TX, Eddie Vincent (Jacque), Walnut, Pat Vincent, Hiattville; Six daughters – Darla Houser, Joshua, AZ. Jean Zandler (Chuck), St. Paul, Loretta Powers, Stark, Penny Harris (Greg), Hepler, Rose Fox (Lee), Chanute, Sue Robinson, Stark; Nineteen grandchildren; Twenty-three great-grandchildren; Three sisters – Virginia Ewing, Walnut,
Carol Stewart, Spokane, WA, Merle Whitebread, Savonburg.
She was preceded in death by one son – Joseph William Vincent, Jr.; one brother – Joseph Darl Kelsey; three sisters – Elena Gage Lucille Hunt and Hazel Clark.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home at Erie, where friends may call after 1 pm. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
