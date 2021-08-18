Stanley Ray Wheeler, 66, of Chanute, KS passed away at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Cente, August 16, 2021.
Stanley was born to Ernest and Leona (Dowell) Wheeler on October 24, 1954, in Chanute, Kansas.
Stan attended Thayer High School and graduated in 1972.
He was united in marriage to Bettina ‘Tina” Vining February 6, 1982, in Thayer, Kansas.
Stan enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Tina, of the home; 3 children, Jason (Destany) Wheeler, of Fredonia, KS, Jeremy (Chelsie) Wheeler, of Chanute, KS, Jena (Ryan) Darnell of Chetopa, KS; 7 siblings, Glen (Sharon) Wheeler, of Chanute, KS, Charles (Barbara) Wheeler, of Galesburg, KS, Sara (John) Essig, of Thayer, KS, Mary (Red) Stevenson, of Gridley, KS, Sue Bean, of Chanute, KS, Gary (Sandy) Wheeler, of Chanute, KS, Steve (Betty) Wheeler, of Thayer, KS; and 10 grandchildren, Cohwen, Joryn, Kipten, Jostyn, Jovilee, Grant, Lainey, Peyton, Shaylan and Morgan.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ed Wheeler.
Cremation has been requested with a private family inurnment at a later date at Thayer Cemetery, Thayer, KS.
Memorials are suggested to Galesburg relief Fund, Galesburg, KS, and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, Kansas 66720
