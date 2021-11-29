Ronald L. Knoll, 72, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Ron was born on August 22, 1949 in Garden City, the son of Edwin and Mary (Meier) Knoll.
After completing high school, Ronald worked most of his life in the Ag related fields, farming, haying, and building equipment for himself and or other farmers in need. Ronald had a love of woodworking and built numerous board games, cutting boards and other items for people. He had also worked for approximately 10 years at Hi Lo Industries in Chanute until his retirement.
On August 7, 1987, Ron married Sheila M. Vest. They were married for almost 34 years until her death on July 21, 2021. Ron enjoyed going fishing when he could, and also enjoyed helping his wife Sheila with her large cookie jar collection. Ron was known for being quick witted but most remembered for the love of his grandchildren
Survivors include:
Two Sons: Marvin Ray Knoll and wife. Lori. of Chanute, Travis “Willie” Allen of Louisburg; Five Sisters: Doris Foster of Tulsa, Okla., Denise Scribner of Tulsa, Okla., Jean Flint of Garden City, Carol Palkowitsh of Garden City, Sharon Glaze of Garden City; Two Grandchildren: Racheal and William.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sheila, two sisters, Diane Sanbothe and Lou Bascue, granddaughter Cherokee Dawn Allen.
Cremation has been requested and the family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Memorials have been suggested to Countryside Funeral Home to assist future families who lose a child and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.