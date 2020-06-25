David Eugene “Dave” Garard, 74, of Erie, passed away at 6:01 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. Among his survivors is his wife, Diana Garard, of the home in Erie. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Parsons. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com

