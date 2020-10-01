Enriqueta M. Coronado, 81, of Humboldt, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Allen County Regional Hospital. Enriqueta was born on July 15, 1939 in Jimenez, Mexico the daughter of Doroteo and Maria (Morales) Vasquez.
In October of 1958, Enriqueta married Prudencio Coronado in Jimenez, Mexico; they celebrated 57 years of marriage until his death on April 18, 2015. Enriqueta was devoted to God and to her family; she loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking Sunday meals for her family. Enriqueta loved to sing and listen to music, go dancing and travel when she could.
Enriqueta is survived by:
Children: Frank Coronado and wife, Sheila, of Humboldt, KS, Lupe Amin and husband, Ali, of Yukon, OK, Emma Wehlage and husband, David, of Humboldt, KS, Henry Coronado and wife, Janae, of Frontenac, KS; Half-Sister: Esperanza Morales of Chihuahua, Mexico; 12 Grandchildren: Chris, Dustin, Avery, Colin, Cydney, Cameron, Ardeshir, Jordan, Kassidy, Khindahl, Stephanie and Amber; 9 Great-Grandchildren.
Enriqueta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Prudencio, and a daughter Maggie Meisner.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Humboldt. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to Neighbors to Neighbors (Food Boxes) and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services are entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
