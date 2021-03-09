Doris Marie McVey Stock, 99, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home in Coyville, Kansas. Doris was the first child of Clyde and Edna (Emerson) McVey. She was born on October 14, 1921. Doris was the first grandchild on both sides and she was very special and spoiled. Doris had three brothers and three sisters: James (Sonny), Bob, Betty, Lois, Mary Jane and Jim.
Doris started school in Roper and then the family moved to Coyville, where she continued school and graduated (second highest in her class) from Coyville High School. After graduation, Doris, Avis Clinesmith, Maxine Marr and Ellen Ridlon, classmates, attended Pittsburg State Teachers College for one year and they received three-year teaching certificates. Her first job was teaching in a one room schoolhouse, Mount Pleasant, about 12 miles north of where she lived. She had ten students and her pay was $50 per month.
Doris met Adam Stock from Toronto at a party. During her second year of teaching they were married on December 22, 1941. At the end of the term, Doris and Adam moved to Wichita where Adam worked at the Cessna Airplane Factory until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Doris worked at various jobs as she followed Adam from Chanute, Illinois, to Stuttgart, Arkansas, to Clovis, New Mexico and then to San Antonio, Texas. Adam served in England and Germany for two years and Doris returned to Coyville to save money.
Their first child, Gary, was born in 1944. Grandmother, Edna, baby sat Gary so Doris could teach at Liberty School, which was northwest of Coyville. When Gary was 18 months old, Adam returned. They bought a house in Coyville, tore off the part that was a store and built a garage where Adam sold gasoline, fixed tires and did mechanical work. Doris taught at the Coyville Grade School for 4-5 years until they were blessed with a little blonde girl, Connie Sue, in 1948.
In 1953. They moved to the Stock Farm near Big Sandy where Adam farmed and Doris taught for two years at the Big Sandy School. After a few years on the farm, they moved back to Coyville to live. Doris would substitute at the Post Office, becoming Postmaster for 17 years and retiring in 1990. Adam kept farming raising hogs and growing a big garden. The family would continue to spend time at the Stock Farm, lots of family picnics, fishing and swimming.
Doris and Adam always opened their home to family and friends for food, cards and just a good time. She was an excellent cook, especially pies and cinnamon rolls. She did beautiful handwork and was a wonderful quilter. She and Adam loved to dance and to travel. They had been to all 50 states, Mexico and Canada and cruised the Caribbean Islands. Their favorite places were Washington D.C. and the Statue of Liberty.
Adam passed in 2009. After Connie and her husband, Dave, retired, they returned to Coyville to live with Doris. Her son Gary and his wife, Carol, lived on the old Stock Farm until their passing in 2017 and 2019. She had four grandchildren, John who currently lives on the old Stock Farm in Toronto, Teresa (Greg) lives in Erie, Kansas, Sherry (Tom) lives in Springfield, Missouri, Steve lives in Arcadia, California. She also has 7 great-grandchildren
Think of the changes Doris had seen in her 99 years in Coyville. How many farms or businesses that had started up, given up or moved on. How many children she had watched grow up in Coyville and how many people she had influenced by always being there.
Celebration of Life Funeral Services will be held 2 pm Friday, March 12, 2021 at Wickham Family Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the funeral home.
Interment will follow the service at Big Sandy Cemetery.
