Judy Sue Wolfe, 70, of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita. Judy was born on September 16, 1949 in Westwood, CA the daughter of JR and Oleta (Williams) Wolfe.
Judy was a single mother who raised 3 children and lived the life to the fullest. She was a proud member of the Cherokee nation.
In her early working history she worked for The Campbell Soup company. She was a proud maid at Bally’s hotel and casino in Las Vegas. She was the neighborhood mom, the 1st lady of the Stray Wolves Bike Club. She was a member of Reachout Christian Center. She was a quilter and artist, but most of all she was a mother and a grandmother.
Judy is survived by:
3 Children: Ronald Bigpond of Chanute, KS, Kimberly Bigpond of Chanute, KS, Wendolyn Lansdown and husband, Dale, of Lenapah, OK; 2 Sisters: Pattye Monteath of Loveland, CO, Shirley Tomblinson of Anchorage, AK; 18 Grandchildren;, 18 Great-Grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Don Trammell, siblings Roy, JoAnne and Ricky Wolfe, her twin sister Johnie Oakball, and 1 granddaughter Marissa Lansdown.
Cremation has been requested, A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 am at the Reachout Chrisitian Center of Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the Kimberly’s Care Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home
