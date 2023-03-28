Annabella N. Shannon, 100, of Chanute, formerly of Erie, died at 6:20 am Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Neodesha Care Center at Neodesha. Among survivors is her daughter, Betthe Stokes, of Chanute.
She was born November 20, 1922 at Galesburg, a daughter of Herman David and Verena Anna (Beckman) Gough. At an early age her family moved to Erie where she grew up and attended school, graduating from the Erie High School in 1940.
In June 1941 she and Eugene U. Doane were united in marriage at Erie. The couple lived at Erie and operated a restaurant. They then lived in various communities due to Mr. Doane’s service in the military. The couple later divorced.
She later married Harry L. Shannon on June 22, 1957 at Erie. She worked as a waitress at the former Kelly’s restaurant until her retirement. Mr. Shannon preceded her in death on June 3, 1961. She continued to live in Erie until moving to Chanute in 1989.
She was a member of the Healing Center Church of God at Chanute. She was a member of the Chanute Historical Society.
Survivors include:
One daughter - Betty Stokes, of Chanute; one granddaughter – Veronica Simmons, and her husband, Ron, of Chanute; one stepgrandson – John Piatt, of Cherryvale; four great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Raymon and Vigil Gough; one granddaughter – Connie Asher; and one niece – Judy Jones.
Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at East Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and may be left at or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
