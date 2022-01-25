Jery Green, 79, of Erie, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by love and family at 1:24 pm Monday, January 24, 2022 at Via Christi Mt. Carmel Hospital in Pittsburg.
He was born December 1, 1942, in Parsons, to James N. and Flora (Myers) Green. He grew up in Parsons and graduated from Parsons High School in 1960 and also attended Parsons Junior College.
Jery was a United States Army veteran and served two tours of duty in Vietman. He was highly decorated and also was the recipient of the Purple Heart.
He was manager of the Sherwin-Williams Store in Parsons and worked many years at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant. Later he owned and operated Green’s Appliance Repair business. The thing he enjoyed most was the relationships built with his clientele.
He loved golfing with his buddies, hunting and fishing trips to Canada. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
His first marriage was to Katherine Howe and they later divorced. On May 1, 1987 he and Shirley Dawson Janssen were married in Erie. He had lived in Erie since his marriage.
Left to cherish his memory are his belove wife, Shirley; children Scott Green (Tamera), Cheynet McGuire (Jason), Doug Green, Desiree Siens (Dwight), Bryan Janssen and Kim Mann (Mitchell); fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a sister, Mary Kay Moore, a brother, Bill Green and many nieces and nephews.
Jery was a member of the Erie Baptist Church and accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior was life changing. Serving in the church was his passion.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm Friday, at the Erie Baptist Church, with Pastor Danny Flippo officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery south of Erie with veteran honors given by the George L. Hendricks Post #102, American Legion.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Thursday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Baptist Church or the Erie Dinosaur Park. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733.
