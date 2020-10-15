Frank Edward Dannels, 82, of Chanute, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his daughter’s home. Frank was born on November 11, 1937 in Altoona, KS the son of Frank and Raverdeenah Dannels.
Frank owned and operated Dannels Roofing Company for many years; he also worked at NuWa Industries for 17 years before his retirement. In 1971, Frank married Shirley A. Wooldridge, Frank and Shirley were married for 45 years until her death on June 19, 2016.
Frank enjoyed staying busy; he would mow yards, repair mowers, scrap metal, pick up cans, pick and sale pecans, and work in his garden. When he could, he loved going camping, fishing and hunting, playing his guitar and singing, and was an avid KC Chiefs fan. Frank loved his pets, but most importantly cherished his wife and loved his family.
Survivors include:
Children: Debra Reed-
Huffman and husband, Alan Huffman Sr., of Chanute, KS, Deanna Snyder of Independence, KS, James Wooldridge of El Dorado, KS; Siblings: Erwin Dannels of Hutchinson, KS, Edith Ollenberger of Hutchinson, KS, Barbara Jameson of Duncan, Oklahoma; 9 Grandchildren; 30 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandchild.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Shirley, daughter Inez Wooldridge, siblings Jean Garber, Shirley Hartman, Charolotte Schild, Margaret Reixinger, and Harold Dannels, and two grandchildren, Carissa Freeman and Denise Dawn Bertie.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 am at South Center Cemetery near Thayer. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to go to Parson’s Lake Camping and Fishing and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66736
