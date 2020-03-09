Walter Stephen “Steve” Naff, 72, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Labette Health in Parsons, Kansas.
Steve was born January 2, 1948 in Erie, Kansas to Walter Lewis Naff and Susan Pauline (Tolbert) Naff. Steve attended grade school in Humboldt through second grade. He later transferred to Kansas City to attend the Kansas State School for the blind. After high school, Steve was employed at Kansas Industries for The Blind in Topeka, Kansas.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John Leslie Naff.
Steve is survived by two brothers, Stan (Jeanie) Naff of Humboldt, Kansas, and Jerry (Rhonda) Naff of Humboldt, Kansas; and numerous nephews and nieces. A graveside service for Steve took place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, Kansas. Memorials in honor of Steve are suggested to Ambassador Christian Church of Chanute, Kansas and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
