Rebecca S. “Becky” Hunn, 65, of rural Erie, passed away at 8:43 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.
Rebecca Sue Weir was born on May 8, 1955, to Dr. William C. and Joyce (Hines) Weir in Parsons. She grew up and attended school in Erie, graduating from Erie High School in 1973. After high school, she earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Kansas State Teacher’s College, now PSU.
Her nursing career allowed her to care for others, grow professionally and travel. For two years, she worked at Hillcrest in Tulsa. She then worked as a traveling nurse in Florida before working as an ICU nurse in Reno, Nevada for 13 years. In 1993, she returned to Erie and worked in the ICU at Labette Health.
Becky was a very active person enjoying snow skiing, hiking, backpacking, mountain biking, rock climbing and running. She also liked living on the farm, taking care of animals and helping with 4-H. In her younger years, she was a counselor at a girls summer camp at Siloam Springs. Her greatest joy came from raising and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
On March 26, 1985, Becky and Greg S. Hunn were united in marriage in Carson City, Nevada. He survives of the home.
Survivors include:
Her husband – Greg Hunn, of the home; One son – Dr. Eric Hunn and his wife, Sarah, of Parsons, Kansas; Two daughters – Kimberly Swayze and her husband, Jared, of Erie, Kansas, Marisa Jones and her husband, Jason, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; Five grandchildren; Three sisters – Betty Mackesty of Naples, Florida, Lori Jensen of Erie, Kansas, Connie Angleton of Erie, Kansas.
No service has been planned. Cremation is under the direction of Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
Memorials are suggested to the Labette Health Foundation for the Intensive Care Unit Remodel. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.