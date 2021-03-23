Gloria May Kennedy, 84, Wichita, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Monday, March 22, 2021. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 11:00 a.m., both Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Anne Catholic Church. Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She was a supporter of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, active in HDU, Day Guild and the Altar Society at St. Anne’s. Preceded in death by her parents, Pete Rapp and Pearl Rapp-Blubaugh, stepfather Fonse Blubaugh, and 2 half-brothers. Survivors: husband, Edward; son, Nick (Cindy) Kennedy of Wicahita; daughters, Becky (Doren) Rhoades and Lori (David) Marshall all of Wichita; grandchildren, Lachelle, Crystal, Kelsi, Kara, Megan, Nicki, Casey, Holly, Brent and Drew; 22 great-grandchildren along with numerous other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 8101 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67212 and St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita KS 67217. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com
