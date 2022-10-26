Barbara Hanks 1954-2022

Barbara Ann Hanks, age 68, of Iola, Kansas, passed away October 22, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara was born May 22, 1954, in Buffalo, Missouri, to Martin D. Hunter and Norma R. (Lee) Hunter.
Barbara and Ronald D. Hanks were married January 16, 1971, in Camdenton, Missouri. Barbara spent her entire life working in the banking industry.
Barbara liked making memories with her family, taking family trips, and being with her husband riding motorcycles and traveling. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world. Barbara was a friend to anyone who needed her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron; brother, Terry Hunter; sister, Joyce Wallander; and father and mother-in-law, Carl and Frances Hanks.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Lisa (John) Page, LaHarpe, Kansas, Deona (Brian) Anderson, Chanute, Kansas; son, David (Heather) Hanks, Arizona; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Gilbert (Mary Jane) Hunter; sisters, Mary (Larry) Shadrick, Diann Kloeppel, Donna (Lloyd) Moreland, Jeannie (Sam) Klinginsmith; brother-in-law, Byron Hanks; sisters-in-law, Barb Hensley, Donna Webb; and special four-legged friend and companion, Owen.
A visitation in honor of Barbara will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Westview Baptist Church, 1415 South Plummer Avenue, Chanute, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Friends For Life or Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
