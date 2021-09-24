GREG LOWER
The family of a Chanute kindergarten student is waiting to find out in the coming week when her open-heart surgery will be.
Friends and family of Keirah Maloun are trying to raise money for the surgery in Denver, Colo., and her parents, Travis and Racheal, are waiting to find out when it will be scheduled.
To raise funds, they will have a dunk tank today at Artist Alley and a GoFundMe account was posted Friday evening. First United Methodist Church, where they are members, and Main Street Tobacco are advertising the drive on their signs, and organizers have posted notices and distributed fliers. An account in her name has also been set up at Community National Bank for donations.
Keirah’s older brother Kohlton has gone door-to-door for donations, and raised $100 last Sunday.
Keirah was diagnosed with heart problems when she was two months old. Now 5 years old, she has been involved in T-ball and dance.
“She was an active child,” Travis said.
An artery that is supposed to be on the right side of her heart is actually on the left side. Sometimes the larger blood vessels close off the smaller ones, and she would seem to be out of breath. Then she would recover and resume being a five-year-old.
“It’s always been an ‘if,’” Travis said.
But during the past month, her health has deteriorated. She passed out twice before a Wichita doctor saw her and ran an EKG. Thursday, they learned she was accepted for surgery at the Anschutz Medical Campus of Children’s Hospital in Denver. Keirah is limited to no physical activity and minimal walking.
Racheal said the hospital is among the top six in the country and the surgeon is in the top five.
Kohlton said that Chanute Elementary School Principal Eric Hoops, as well as a teacher and his whole third-grade class have volunteered to help.
“I said ‘Mr. Hoops is going to get dunked,’ and they said ‘I’m coming, I’m coming, I’m coming,’” he said.
The family has insurance, but it is uncertain how much of the expense will be covered.
“We may just be paying for the whole entire thing,” Racheal said.
Travis works for RiverRock and Racheal is one test away from certification as an EMT. Travis said there will be more fundraisers after the surgery to help with bills.
“Right now, it’s all about her,” he said.
Commented