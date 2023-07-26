Mark Harold Taylor and Abbie Mussulman Taylor

Mark Harold Taylor, 72 and Abbie Mussulman Taylor, 62 of Leawood Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on July 7th 2023. They were each other's soulmates in life.
Mark was the loving father of Jason and Justin (Erin) Taylor; beloved brother of Elizabeth Walker and Nancy Tiemann.
Abbie was the loving mother of Jennifer Tremain-Dudgeon (Jason), her mother Genevieve Mussulman, two sisters Amy Koutelas (Curt), Laura Webber (Jack), three brothers; Charles, Craig and Clay Mussulman.
They were “Papa” and “Mimi” to eight grandchildren Alexis, Abby, Graham and Sienna Taylor, Anderson Take, Preston, Paisley and Palmer Dudgeon (Due Oct, 2023).
Mark was born on August 5, 1950 in Evansville, Indiana and graduated from William Henry Harrison High School in 1968. He Attended the University of Southern Indiana while serving four years in the National Guard. Mark then attended Indiana University where he graduated with honors in accounting and married Debbie Whobrey. Upon graduation Mark started his career and family in Tampa, FL with Arthur Andersen where he and Debbie had two boys Jason and Justin. Mark was promoted to partner and transferred to Kansas City to run the tax division. In 1996 Mark started a new career as the CFO of Burns and McDonnell, where he sat on the Board of Directors helping push the company to new heights before he retired in 2014. He was the firm’s first true Chief Financial Officer and two different CEOs applauded him for the financial acumen he brought to the firm during a time of expansive growth. Mark should be best remembered there for championing the firm’s change from a C-Corp to an S-Corp which significantly improved the firm’s employee ownership benefit, especially for front line workers. Mark's two passions were his family and golf. His love for golf began early in life as he caddied at “Fendrich Golf Course” to be able to purchase his first set of clubs. His best days were spent with his friends golfing and traveling around the world to play. Mark sat on several committees at Hallbrook as well as board of directors for six years and one year as president in 2009. He hit five hole in ones “aces” and had a six handicap in golf. The true love of his life was Abbie Tremain, whom he met in 2009 and married in 2011.
Abbie was born on August 21, 1960 in Chanute, KS. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1978 and attended Neosho County Community College before obtaining her MBA from Pittsburg State University. Abbie spent many years living and working in Pittsburg, Kansas, with her husband Ralph Tremain and their daughter Jenney, where they raised their daughter, Jenney, and worked predominantly at Miller’s Professional Imaging. After Ralph and Abbie’s divorce, Abbie and Jenney then began a new chapter in their lives in Overland Park, Kansas. Not long after Abbie started working in Kansas City, she began a new career at Burns and McDonnell, where she worked for many years. It was at Burns and McDonnell where Abbie continued to prove her penchant for hard work and accounting expertise as she rose to the role of Project Accounting Supervisor before reaching retirement. Throughout her lifetime, the game of golf was Abbie’s favorite pastime. She frequented Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg, and when she later met her future husband, Mark Taylor, it was through golf in which the two primarily bonded and developed their strong love for each other. Golf was also a way to connect with friends and the larger community, and Abbie engaged in many charity golf events and women’s tournaments with partners and friends across the Kansas City area. Abbie would always claim her greatest accomplishment in life was her daughter, Jenney.
Mark and Abbie found each other later in life, but they quickly made up for lost time through family, golf, and travel. Together for 12 beautiful years, Abbie and Mark found great enjoyment in their retirement, spending quality time together in both the La Quinta, California, and Kansas City areas. The couple relished their time together on the links, traveling extensively while pursuing their passion with beloved friends and family. The only thing Mark and Abbie loved more than golf was their families and grandchildren. They were a true love story who could not be separated.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Harold Taylor and Nina Mae Taylor, and his grandparents Howard and Ginny Bivins.
Abbie was preceded in death by her father Charles Mussulman and her grandparents Walter and Loretta Lacey, Charles and Emma Mussulman.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on August 11th 2023 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd Kansas City MO 64145. The Funeral will be held at 9:00am on August 12th at Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave Leawood KS 66224 followed by burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park KS 66210 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers please made donations to The United Way Kansas City (www.unitedwaykc.org) or Susan G Koman Breast Cancer Kansas City (www.komen.org).
