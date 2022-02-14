Donald Ray Shields

Donald Ray Shields, 85, of Chanute, KS., passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Center in Chanute. Cremation has been requested. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720. Memorial donations are suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home. 

