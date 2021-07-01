Larry Gene Marple, 79, of Benedict, KS, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Neodesha Care and Rehab Center in Neodesha, KS.
Larry was born September 19, 1941 in rural Wilson County near Buffalo, KS to Don and Florence (Gillispie) Marple. He was raised alongside three siblings. On June 14, 1964, he married Carolyn Wing at the High Prairie United Methodist Church, where he was a lifetime member. They have spent 57 years together, having raised two sons.
Larry was a farmer, rancher, and truck driver all his life. He enlisted and served his country in the Kansas Army National Guard for 6 years. He was an excellent carpenter and mechanic, and would rather figure out how to fix something himself than to hire someone else to do it. He was Chairman of the Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers for a while, and he and Carolyn sponsored their church youth group and 4-H youth groups for a few years.
He was a family man and loved being a husband, dad and grandpa. He enjoyed going to church and attending his grandkids activities: ballgames, and local, state and national livestock shows. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn. Sons: Todd Marple and wife, Darla, of Altoona, KS, Troy Marple and wife, Nicole, of Westmoreland, KS; Brothers: David Marple and wife, Patty, of Buffalo, KS, Max Marple and wife, Elaine, of Altoona, KS; Grandchildren: Jayme Mosburg, Tara Smith, Tyce Marple, Logan Marple, Laney Marple; Great-grandchildren: Madi Neal, Chris Neal, Landyn Neal. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Pat Mickey.
Per Larry’s request, cremation has been requested.
The family will greet friends at visitation on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm at the High Prairie United Methodist Church, US Hwy 75 and 1800 Road, Altoona, KS.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:30 am at the High Prairie United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bob Banks officiating.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s name can be made to the High Prairie United Methodist Church, and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services entrusted to:
Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th, PO Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.