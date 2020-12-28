Jerald “Jerry” LeRoy Fogle, 80, of Chanute, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center due to long term health conditions. Jerry was born on June 3, 1940 in Independence, KS the son of John and Pauline (Barker) Fogle.
He is survived by Helen (Smedley) Fogle. They were married May 26, 1962. Other survivors include brothers: Danny and J.B. Fogle; grandchildren Sara Timblin, Richard Fogle, Race Fogle and Ricci Fogle; Great-Grandchildren John and Jackson Fogle; Daughter-in-law Jerrie Fogle. He is preceded in death by their son Ricky Fogle of Chanute, his parents and two sisters, Judy and Terry.
He loved animals and spending time at their country home.
He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed refurbishing old cars with his son.
Cremation has been requested and the family will hold a graveside services at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Ann’s Angels and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
