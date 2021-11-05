Matthew Wayne Elder, 55. passed away peacefully at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence MO, on November 2, 2021.
Matt was born November 23, 1965 in Wichita. He was later adopted by his parents Donnie and Sharon (Lewellen) Elder of Yates Center. Both parents preceded him in death.
Matt graduated from Yates Center High School in the Class of 1984.
On December 26, 1996 Matt married the love of his life Sandy (Witten) Swiler in Eureka Springs, Ark. Sandy survives of the home.
Matt had a love and passion for many things in life. One of his greatest loves was his Doberman fur baby KingZoDoc, his companion that never left his side. Matt, Sandy and KingZodoc are most known around the Thayer area driving with King hanging out the window of the truck, which always brought a smile to those who saw them. In addition to the love of Sandy and King, Matt always had an infectious smile that filled any room with joy and was contagious for all who were around him. He loved family times around the firepit, roasting hot dogs and s’mores, and sharing funny stories about family and friends of times past. He was an avid lover of motorcycles and classic cars. In later life he filled this passion by attending various car shows in the local area. Matt will be greatly missed by additional family members and friends that he considered as family. He was a member of Thayer Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Elder; two sisters Mellonie (Brad) Jackson, Independence, MO, Michelle (Johnnie) Green, Yates Center; three bonus children, Kim (Dennis) Shultz, Shaw, Justin (Michaela) Swiler, Goddard, Richard (Brandi) Swiler, Thayer; ten bonus grandchildren; one great-bonus-grandchild; two nieces; one nephew; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Matt is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS. Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Cremation will follow with inurnment at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Thayer City Booster Club and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest, Chanute, KS 66720.
