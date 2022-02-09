Barbara Jean (Richardson) Pittman, 89, passed away on February 7, 2022.
Barbara was born on May 12, 1932 on the family farm outside Humboldt, Kansas to V.B. and Eva (Russell) Richardson. She graduated from Chanute High School and then from Chanute Community College. Barbara was an active member of 4-H and a life-long Presbyterian. She worked at the Humboldt Bank before she married. She was a member of the Sunflower Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star since 1946.
On August 17, 1952, Barbara married Kenneth D. Pittman and they were together for 57 years before his death. They lived most of their life together in Wichita. She lived for her family and loved to cook, sew, work on ceramics, bask in the sun and visit with friends. Barbara participated in Beech Aero-Wives and many church activities.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Betty. She is survived by three sons: Larry (Susan) Pittman of Olathe, Terry (Linda) Pittman of Wichita, and Greg (Cheri) Pittman of Lubbock, TX: eight grandchildren: Brett (Rissa), Trent (Jenni), Jason (Jordan), Corey (Maddison), Chad and Colin, Anna and Ryan; six great-grandchildren: Lilly, Brayden, McKynlee, Blake, MaceLynn, and Finley: her brother Jack Richardson of Chanute, and a host of nieces and nephews. Barbara will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service will be held at Leanna Cemetery near Chanute. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Sunflower Chapter of the Eastern Star or to the American Lung Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
