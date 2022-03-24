Gloria “Lavon” Heilman was born October 16, 1932 at Stark, Kansas. She passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of Glenn and Edna Chard Michael and graduated from Grant Township High School in 1950. She married Neal Heilman October 29, 1950 at Stark Methodist Church and lived on a farm near Leanna and celebrated 71 years of marriage. She was a stay-at-home mother for 25 years. She went to work at JCPenney in 1975 and retired after 20 years. She dedicated her spare time at the blood bank, hospital auxiliary, St. Pat’s bargain store. She loved playing cards and quilting at Chanute Senior Center and enjoyed spending many nights dancing at area Senior Citizen dances. She was an avid sports lover and enjoyed KU Jayhawks basketball and the Kansas City Royals.
She was a member of Big Creek United Methodist Church.
Survivors include husband, Neal Heilman, and 3 daughters: Gayla Edwards (Royce), Glenna Grizzle (Ernie) LuAnn Haight (Mark). She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Justin Edwards (Addison), Darin Edwards, Ryan Edwards (Tai), Chad Heilman (Raelle), Mark Simpson, Thomas Grizzle (Emily), Brian Haight (Abby), Megan Vogelsberg (Andrew), Tyler Haight (Chelsea), Tara Haight (fiancé Drew); and 18 grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jillian, Charlotte, Braxton, Jayci, Rockwell, Wiley, Lillyanne, Neal, Brady, Whitney, Hunter, Hayden, Ellie, Jack, Ben, Will, and Hazel; 2 sisters: Pat Richwine (Kelly) and Debbie Fessler and one brother Bryan Michael (Linda).
She was preceded in death by a son Randy L Heilman, 2 sisters Lavelle Watts and Janice Farrell and 2 brothers Elvin Michael and Evan Michael.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Big Creek Methodist Church or Otterbein United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.