Rickey Lee Ranabargar, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home. Rick was born in Chanute, KS the son of Carl Gene and Cora Margaret (Drake) Ranabargar.
On September 19, 1969 in Chanute, Rick married Evelyn Louise Flesher. Rick and Lou were married for 42 years until her death on November 28, 2011.
Rick received certifications from both Caterpillar and General Motors and worked as a mechanic for many years. Later in life he drove tractor trailers delivering grain. He enjoyed building engines, racing cars, and working on big trucks, anything automotive. Rick also had a love for animals and made sure they lived the best life.
Rick is survived by:
Brothers: Lynn Ranabarger of Chanute, KS, Carl Gene Ranabargar of Petrolia, KS; several nieces, nephew, cousins and an aunt Martha McGrath.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lou.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:30 am at Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery on 21st St. in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to A.C.A.R.F. and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services are under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.