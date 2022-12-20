Thomas “Tom” H. Falkenstien, 92, of Parsons, died at 11:35pm Monday, December 19, 2022 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute.
Complete obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home.
Thomas “Tom” H. Falkenstien, 92, of Parsons, died at 11:35pm Monday, December 19, 2022 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute.
Complete obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.