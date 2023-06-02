Cecille Ruth Joye (Petersen) Nunnenkamp went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Cecille was born in Red Cloud, Nebraska on November 2, 1930 to Frederick J. and Vida B. (West) Petersen. She was born again in the Lord in 1956. She attended high school in Valley Center, Kansas.
Cecille said in her young life, she would never marry a farmer, but after meeting Allen that statement was lost during their courting years and on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948, they were married at the Zion Lutheran Church in Wichita, Kansas.
While living in the Wichita area, they had 3 children, Michael Kent on January 18, 1950; Alana Ruth on October 24, 1951; and Christy Ann on July 20, 1953.After moving to their first farm in 1953, east of Altoona, Kurtis Allen was born on July 5, 1956 in Neodesha.
Cecille did, however, enjoy her lifelong career as a loving farm wife, mother and homemaker. She always had a big garden, loved sewing and making dresses for herself and her 2 little girls. She made both of the girls’ wedding gowns and some of the attendants’ gowns and they were happy with them. Cec also worked alongside her husband, together they milked the cows she loved twice daily, almost every day for 20 years.
Retiring from farming in 1974, their sons took over the farming and Allen and Cec bought a camper and loved traveling our beautiful country. A few years later, they decided once again to try another venture and raised English Mastiffs for 10 years and together they operated Prairie Pride Kennels and shipped puppies all over the country. Due to Allen’s health, they retired again in 2005.
Cecille lost the love of her life on September 18, 2013. In their 65 ½ years of marriage, Allen never missed on day of telling her that he loved her. Now, she is together with him and the Lord forever!
Survivors include, son Michael and wife Nancy, daughter, Alana Ayers and husband Tom, son Kurtis and wife Michele, all of Altoona, daughter Christy Heaton and husband John of Shawnee, KS. Surviving grandchildren include, Brandon Nunnenkamp, wife Tammy, Brian Nunnenkamp, wife Kim, Brenda Broekemeier, husband Jake, Devon Douglas, Amy (Heaton) Schwindt, husband Aaron, Angie (Heaton) Lee, husband Jeff, Hannah (Nunnenkamp) Engelman, husband Aaron, Hunter Nunnenkamp, Tommy Ayers, wife Jill, Shana Ayers and Chad Ayers. 21 great grandchildren, Ty and Tucker Nunnenkamp, Claire Nunnenkamp, Cole and Carter Broekemeier, Payton and Bennett Douglas, Cooper, Corinne and Jillian Schwindt, Jace, Adair, and Reece Lee, Avriel and Hiram Engleman, Logan and Sidney Ayers, Ashton and Nick Schemper, and Blake and Braiden Ayers. Two great-great grandchildren, Adrianna Ayers and McCoy Schemper. Brothers, James Petersen, Kingman, KS, Clifford and wife Toni, Spring City, TN, Doyle and wife Karen, Garden City, KS, sister, Cheryl Gaede, Wichita, KS, siblings-in-law, Nadine Nunnenkamp, Donna and husband Chuck Reimer, all of Wichita, Jeanette Nunnenkamp, Altoona, and Sharon Petersen of Abilene, KS, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Cecille is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and two brothers, Howard and Jeffrey. The family will greet friends for a visitation on Friday, June 2 from 1 pm to 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Altoona. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm with burial following at Altoona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Cec’s name to the First Baptist Church. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit, www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com.
