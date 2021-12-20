John Robert Robb, 85, of Humboldt, KS, passed away on December 16, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. He was born to Harley and Mary Etta (Harclerode) Robb on October 2, 1936, at the family farm in La Harpe.
John graduated from Humboldt High School in 1954, following which he earned an Associate’s Degree from Allen County Community College. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1965 during the Korean War.
He was united in marriage to Charlene Brennecke on April 20, 1957. She preceded him in death. On December 29, 1976, he was united in marriage to Hazel Elliott in 1978.
John worked for Monarch Cement Company as a foreman for 45 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Savonburg, the American Legion Post #170 of Chanute, and the United Methodist Church of Humboldt.
He rarely missed his 9 am coffee with his friends where they shared all sorts of wild stories. John loved his sports. If he wasn’t attending a sporting event for one of his grandkids, you would find him watching football, basketball, baseball, or NASCAR on TV. He was an avid hunter, making many trips to western Kansas for pheasant and quail. John and Hazel were always on the go visiting their kids, but when the visits were done and it was time to go home he would always tell her, “I need to get home and feed the dogs.” John was genuinely the kindest, most patient man with the biggest heart, who opened his home to many friends and family. He never met a stranger. Every person, to him, was just a friend he hadn’t met yet.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel, of the home,; his children Kim (Daymon) Devader of Holton, Donnie (Kathy) Robb of Grapeview, WA, Beth (Mike) Burghart of Lawrence, Jean (Paul) Johnson of Humboldt, Joan Cartwright of Humboldt, John Fiene of Humboldt, Jill Davis of Sedgwick, Jana (Brian) Willard of Vassar; and his sister Roberta Jean of Cape Girardeau, MO.
John was blessed with 20 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his newborn son Michael; his sisters, Dorothy Hemphill and Betty Jo Tawney, and his brother Rex Robb.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute. Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10 am at the United Methodist Church in Humboldt, followed by burial at Moran Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Chanute Honor Guard.
Memorial donations are suggested to USD 258 Athletic Dept. and can be mailed or left with the funeral home. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute.
