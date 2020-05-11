Adam Jack “Sonnie” Bluma, 79, formerly of Chanute passed away on May 4, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he had made his home since 1987. He was born on July 2, 1940 to Charles and Dorothy (Surritte) Bluma in Atchison, Kansas. Sonnie worked as a truck driver his entire life. He was married early in life to Sharon Overman and had one son, Anthony (Tony) Bluma. They divorced. Sonnie was joined in marriage later to Naomi (Boan) Markam.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and one brother Vernon Bluma. He had other siblings with unknown whereabouts.
He is survived by his son Anthony “Tony” Bluma of Colorado Springs, Co; two stepsons Harold “Jr.” Markam, Buffalo, and Roger “Skip” Markam of Chanute; one stepdaughter Sherry Markam Audiss of Chanute.
Cremation has taken place. Sonnie will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to the Cherry Street Youth center and may be left with or mailed to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
