Ellene Manly, 74, of Erie, passed away at 9:41 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident north of Erie on Tuesday, July 5th.
She was born on November 2, 1946, at Bonanza, Arkansas to Lester and Ruby (Lindsay) Phillips. She grew up at Bonanza and Chanute and attended schools there graduating from Chanute High School in 1964. She later attended Neosho County Community College where she received certification as a Medication Aide.
Ellene was a homemaker and worked for many years at the Arkhaven Nursing Home in Erie as a Certified Medication Aide until her retirement in the early 2000s. She loved to do crossword puzzles, traveling to visit family, volunteering at the Erie Senior Citizens Center, and helping provide care for people in their homes. She attended the First Baptist Church in Erie.
Ellene and Ted Manly were united in marriage on June 7, 1964, at the Chanute Nazarene Church. He survives of the home.
In addition to her husband, her survivors include two sons, Robert Manly and his wife, Jeanette L. Manly, of Ottawa, KS and Gary Manly of Cottage Grove, OR; two granddaughters, Morgan Manly and Myla Manly of Fort Scott; five brothers, Don Phillips and his wife, Gloria, of Chanute, Bob Phillips and his wife, Sharon, of Derby, Chris Phillips and his wife, Connie, of Emporia, Bill Phillips and his wife, Leslie, of Rose Hill, and David Phillips and wife, Donna, of Bella Vista, AR; two sisters, Lorene Hanes of Chanute and Maureen Wilson of Wichita; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Pauline Phillips.
Memorial service will be held at 2 pm Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with Pastor Danny Flippo officiating. Burial will follow the service in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until service time on Friday. Friends may sign the register at the funeral home in Erie from 9 am to 5 pm Thursday. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
