Lois Pauline Morris Slater, 93, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Lois was born December 16, 1927 in rural Galesburg, KS the daughter of James Oliver and Josephine E. “Dawson” Morris.
Lois taught school for 35 years beginning in local rural schools, then coming to Chanute schools in 1963, with her last 17 years as the teacher of combination 5th and 6th grade and principal at Fairfield School. She retired in 1988.
Lois married Thomas Edward Slater in Yates Center in 1947. They were married for almost 65 years until his death in 2012. The couple had four children, Charlotte Lucille (Sherry), Lois Elaine, Connie Sue and Thomas Edward Jr.
Lois was a member of the Otterbein Methodist Church of Chanute, the Eastern Star, and was a member of the White Shrine (Masonic)
Lois is survived by:
Children: Charlotte (Sherry) L. Slater Zawadzki and husband, Henry, of Methuen, MA, Lois E. Slater Donovan of Chanute; Siblings: Betty Etycheson of Independence, Lorene Butler of Iola, Kenneth Morris of Lake Ozarks, MO; Grandchildren: Michael Zawadzki (Michele) of Dracut, MA, Jason Zawadzki (Cherie) of Lawrence, MA, Lindsey Donovan of Chanute; Great-Grandchildren: Michael, Jacob, Connor, Savanna, Cole and Mia.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband, children Thomas E. Slater, Jr. and Connie S. Slater, and siblings Donnie Morris, Larry Morris, Mary Holman, James Morris and Edna Peck.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. All are welcome, but masks are required. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 10 am at Otterbein United Methodist Church. Masks also required. A private celebration of life will be held afterwards for the family. Memorials have been suggested to either the Stark Alumni Association or A.C.A.R.F. and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
