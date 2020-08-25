Roy D. Adams, 92, of rural Chanute, passed away at 10:02 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born on November 20, 1927 at Urbana, Kansas to William C. and Gertie (Bryan) Adams. Roy grew up at Urbana and attended country schools and Chanute schools where he graduated from Chanute High School in 1945. He served in the United States Navy in during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1947.
Roy returned to Chanute where he worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer for over 42 years where he retired in 1990
Roy and Pearl Hanson were married in 1948 at the First Christian Church in Chanute. She preceded him in death on April 18, 1992. He and Virginia (Dunn) Foster were married in 1998 at the First Christian Church of Chanute. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2020.
He enjoyed woodworking and working in his pecan grove. He was a member of the First Christian Church at Chanute, the Chanute Masonic Lode No. 103 A.F. & A.M., the Fort Scott Consistory, the Chanute Post No. 1654 Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Chanute Boerstler-May Post. No. 170 American Legion.
Roy is survived by his two children, Kenneth Adams, of Chanute, and Royce Adams of Yates Center; his stepchildren, Kenny Foster and his wife. Brenda. of Chanute, DeWayne Foster and his wife, LaVon, of Savonburg, and Marvin Foster and his wife, Donna, of Chanute; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his five brothers, Floyd Adams, Lloyd Adams, Frank Adams, Earl Adams, and Glen Adams; and four sisters, Blanche Hutchinson, Muriel Stierwalt, Hazel Willard, and Ethel Engle.
He was preceded in death by a son, Don Adams.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute with Wayne Engle officiating. Burial will follow. Military Honors will be conducted by Chanute American Legion Post No. 170 and Masonic Rites will be conducted by Chanute Lodge No. 103 A.F. & A.M. Friends may come to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home from 10 am to 6 pm Thursday to sign the register and view. Memorials are suggested to the Mirza Temple Transportation Fund and these may be left at or mailed to funeral 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
