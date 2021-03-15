Jimmie Lee Quinn Sr., 74, of Chanute passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Life Care Center in Burlington. Jimmie was born on May 20, 1946 in Rose, KS the son of Johnnie Clem and Marie Elizabeth (Bishop) Quinn.
After high school, Jimmie attended Independence Junior College then went to Central Missouri State to receive his Bachelor’s Degree, Jimmie began working his ranch raising Red Angus and Charolais Cattle. Jimmie spent most of his life working on his farm and taking care of his animals. Jimmie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chanute.
Jimmie is survived by:
Son: Jimmie L. Quinn Jr. of Chanute, KS; Brothers: Johnnie C. Quinn Jr of Dallas, TX, Billie Ray Quinn Chanute, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Swedish Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Memorials have been suggested to your local 4-H club and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
