Eileen F. Yoho, 93, of Erie and a former Stark resident, passed away at 11:47 am Saturday, May 29, 2021 in the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center at Chanute following a brief illness. Her death was unexpected.
She was born on October 14, 1927 at Stark to Albert and Mary (Doherty) Nelson. She attended Stark and Savonburg schools graduating from Savonburg High School. Eileen then attended Neosho County Community College and Pittsburg State University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Education.
Eileen taught first through eighth grades at Porterville, Kansas. She later worked at the Arkhaven Nursing Home in Erie for 17 years. She retired in 1992. She currently resided at the Guest Home Estates in Erie where she enjoyed making new friends with the residents and staff.
She was an active and faithful member of the Stark United Methodist Church for many years until moving to Erie. Eileen enjoyed sewing, flowers, was a wonderful cook, but above all else she enjoyed her family the most.
She and Wayne Yoho were united in marriage on May 29, 1951 at Girard. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2006 after 55 years of marriage. The family would like to thank Autumn Walters and the Guest Home Estates staff for the loving care they provided Eileen during her stay there.
Eileen is survived by her two daughters, Carla Bennett and her husband, John, of Stark and Christi Han and her husband, Shawn, of Erie; her daughters-in-law, Cheryl Yoho of Monett, MO, and Judy Yoho of Savonburg; six grandchildren, Tonya Starr and her husband, Travis, of Seligman, MO, Chris Yoho and his wife, Jana, of Colorado, Amy Jefferis of Uniontown, KS, Mark Yoho and his wife, Karrisa, of Bloomington, IL, Greg Bennett and his wife, Krista, of Walnut, and David Yoh, and his wife, Danielle, of Monett, MO; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren and stepgreat-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Eileen was preceded in death by her sons, Terry Wayne Yoho on August 6, 2019 and Mike Eugene Yoho on February 19, 2021; her parents; and a brother Pat Nelson.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, private services will be held at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Burial will follow in the Savonburg Cemetery. Friends may come to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie to sign the register and view from 9 am to 6 pm Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to the Stark United Methodist Church and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
