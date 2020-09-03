Mauricia M. O’Brien, 81, of St. Paul, passed away at 10:03 am Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in Shawnee, Kansas. Among her survivors is her husband, Jay O’Brien, of the home. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Carson-Wall Funeral Home of St. Paul.
