Florence “Elaine” Kauffman, 81, of Chanute, Kansas passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Elaine was born on February 12, 1941 to Fred and Mary Frances (Sapp) Welch in Quincey, Illinois. Their family split their time between Chanute and Illinois while Elaine and her siblings were growing up but ultimately settled in Chanute to be close to family.
She was raised in the Church of God and so developed her incredible singing ability. Elaine and her siblings could perform in a manner that would give you the impression they were a professional group, and almost obtained the backing of a sponsor. Her love for music and church led her to a young man by the name of Robert Kauffman; one could say it was love at first sight. Despite a brief separation in effort to discourage the union, Elaine completed her high school education, graduating from a high school in Oklahoma – only to return and rejoin her beloved Robert and soon they were united in marriage on August 10, 1959.
A short while after they were wed, Bob and Elaine welcomed their first daughter. Two more daughters followed. After their family was seemingly complete, however, Elaine decided she wanted more children, so the couple began to foster youth and perhaps they were the home for at the very least 75 or so children, one of whom they adopted to call their own. Their family was always full of positivity and cherished memories of fishing trips to Santa Fe Lake, where Elaine could catch her favorite little perch and other fish. She also enjoyed trips to the Senior Center in Chanute for bingo, card games, dinners and many other activities as well as to any casino she could find herself a penny slot machine. Sometimes she would tell Bob, “Just go on and come back and get me, I’m not ready to go yet.”
Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and even went so far as to become a great-great-grandmother. Her legacy of love and devotion to her family and especially her grandchildren set a foundation that will never be forgotten.
Elaine leaves behind her husband, Robert, of the home; A son, Russell Kauffman of Chanute; Five grandchildren; Fourteen great-grandchildren; One great-great-grandchild; A son-in-law, Bill Ammons; And several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Her parents, Fred and Mary, Her daughters: Debra Schultz, Lorie Ammons, Crystal Kauffman; Her brother, Larry Roberts; And sister, Karen Crumbliss.
Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Countryside Funeral Home – 101 N. Highland in Chanute.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1 pm at Countryside Funeral Home – 101 N. Highland in Chanutes. Cremation will follow at request of the family. Memorial donations in Elaine’s honor have been suggested to the Chanute Senior Citizen Center and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
