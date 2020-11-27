Audrey A. Gish, 86, of Chanute passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Diversicare Health Center. Audrey was born on December 13, 1933 in Kansas City, Mo the daughter of Orbrey William and Sadie Ann (Dotson) Powell.
Audrey dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the lake, and teaching them how to fish. She also enjoyed raising flowers and showing her grandchildren how to grow and care for them.
Audrey is survived by: Children: Clayton E. Gish of Kansas Deborah S. Holden of Chanute, KS, Donna L. Schwindt of Lawrence, KS; Brother: Ronald W. Powell of Gillman, MO; 13 Grandchildren; 30 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great Great-Grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, one son Charles W. Gish, and sister Beverly J. Powell Pinnix.
Cremation has been requested with no servicesat this time. Memorials have been suggested to Neighbor to Neighbor and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
