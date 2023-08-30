Beloved teacher, musician, father, and friend, James Ross Kelso, 73, died
peacefully at home in Belton, Mo., on August 15, 2023, surrounded by loved
ones.
James was born on July 5, 1950, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to J D “Jack” and Helen
Patton “Pat” Kelso. It was in his father’s plumbing shop that James
learned the value of a strong work ethic and a good joke– two things he
applied generously wherever he went. But it was his deep love of music that
set his own life course.
James “Buster” Kelso played his first tenor sax gig in junior high, and
knew from that young age that music was his calling. After graduating from
Will Rogers High School, he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees
at the University of Tulsa on a full music scholarship, making lifelong
memories and friends in bands such as Home Cookin’, Soul Section, and the
TU Jazz Band.
As a music educator, James’s influence is still deeply felt in the
Four-State area. After starting his teaching career in Eunice, New Mexico,
James arrived in Neosho, Mo., in 1978, and spent the next 28 years
inspiring generations of students to become both good musicians and good
citizens, and developing Neosho’s jazz, concert, and marching bands into
programs of distinction. He directed “The Pride of the Ozarks” Wildcat
Marching Band, received numerous awards for his contributions to jazz
education, and continued teaching in Chanute, Ks., until his full
retirement in 2016.
To his students, Mr. Kelso was a remarkable leader and mentor who instilled
in them not only a love of music but a sense of community, pride, and
purpose. And to all people, he was an encourager and friend, offering
anyone he met a kind word or a funny story with a twinkle in his eye. In
his memory, he would hope that we all seek out the joy, beauty, and music
in the world around us, and the deep humanity in each other.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pat Kelso, and his
sister, Sarajane Platten. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Berry, of
Belton, Mo.; four beloved sons, Patrick Spencer Kelso (Caylene) of Oronogo,
Mo., Gavin Ross Kelso (Mia) of Bedford, Tx., Kai Asher Kelso of Joplin,
Mo., and Quinn Berry Kelso of Belton, Mo.; a treasured grandson, Brennan
Ross Kelso, and a brother, John D. Kelso.
A public memorial service will be held at the Neosho High School Performing
Arts Center in Neosho, Mo., on September 30, 2023, at 1:14pm.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
