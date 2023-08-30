James Ross Kelso

James Ross Kelso

Beloved teacher, musician, father, and friend, James Ross Kelso, 73, died

peacefully at home in Belton, Mo., on August 15, 2023, surrounded by loved

ones.

James was born on July 5, 1950, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to J D “Jack” and Helen

Patton “Pat” Kelso. It was in his father’s plumbing shop that James

learned the value of a strong work ethic and a good joke– two things he

applied generously wherever he went. But it was his deep love of music that

set his own life course.

James “Buster” Kelso played his first tenor sax gig in junior high, and

knew from that young age that music was his calling. After graduating from

Will Rogers High School, he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees

at the University of Tulsa on a full music scholarship, making lifelong

memories and friends in bands such as Home Cookin’, Soul Section, and the

TU Jazz Band.

As a music educator, James’s influence is still deeply felt in the

Four-State area. After starting his teaching career in Eunice, New Mexico,

James arrived in Neosho, Mo., in 1978, and spent the next 28 years

inspiring generations of students to become both good musicians and good

citizens, and developing Neosho’s jazz, concert, and marching bands into

programs of distinction. He directed “The Pride of the Ozarks” Wildcat

Marching Band, received numerous awards for his contributions to jazz

education, and continued teaching in Chanute, Ks., until his full

retirement in 2016.

To his students, Mr. Kelso was a remarkable leader and mentor who instilled

in them not only a love of music but a sense of community, pride, and

purpose. And to all people, he was an encourager and friend, offering

anyone he met a kind word or a funny story with a twinkle in his eye. In

his memory, he would hope that we all seek out the joy, beauty, and music

in the world around us, and the deep humanity in each other.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pat Kelso, and his

sister, Sarajane Platten. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Berry, of

Belton, Mo.; four beloved sons, Patrick Spencer Kelso (Caylene) of Oronogo,

Mo., Gavin Ross Kelso (Mia) of Bedford, Tx., Kai Asher Kelso of Joplin,

Mo., and Quinn Berry Kelso of Belton, Mo.; a treasured grandson, Brennan

Ross Kelso, and a brother, John D. Kelso.

A public memorial service will be held at the Neosho High School Performing

Arts Center in Neosho, Mo., on September 30, 2023, at 1:14pm.

Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

