Iris Lucille Howard, 85, formerly of Thayer passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Morningstar Care Home in Neodesha. Iris was born on September 12, 1937 in Burden, Kansas, the daughter of Rufus Samuel Sr. and Viola Delight (Chambers) Sumner.
Iris grew up in Burden and graduated from Burden High School in 1955. On October 24, 1956, Iris married John Clinton Howard in El Dorado, Kansas. Iris and John were married for 48 years until his passing on June 30, 2005.
Iris was a very active woman and incredibly hard working; she was a vet assistant at Animal Medical Center in Chanute for 30 years, she also was the head cook at Hidden Haven Christian Camp in Thayer for many years and she used that income to pay for her grandkids and great grandkids to attend the camps yearly, and was an Avon saleswoman. After retiring she also delivered meals for meals on wheels and until her health started to decline, she would walk three miles every day.
Iris was known for her cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls and she always made sure to open her home to everyone in Thayer that needed a meal or just a place to come and visit for a while. She was also a care taker to anyone in need, whether it was family member or a member of the community.
When John was alive, Iris was in a bowling league with him in Chanute. Iris also loved to dance and at any function where dancing was involved her card was always full with somebody wanting to dance with her.
Iris will also be remembered for being a very ornery woman and if you were to look up the definition of mother in the dictionary it would describe Iris perfectly. Iris was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Iris is survived by her four children: Dennis Howard and his wife Brenda of North Kansas City, MO, Tonya Greer of Chanute, KS, Annette Thomas and her husband Richard of Fredonia, KS, and Warren Howard of Thayer, KS; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Iris was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, siblings Orin, Howard, Nita, Rufus Jr., Lois, Aletha, Gene, Faye, and Ray; and an infant granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 am at Thayer Christian Church with inurnment at Thayer Cemetery to follow the family dinner. Memorials have been suggested to Hidden Haven Christian Camp or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
