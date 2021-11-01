Ronda Rae Whelchel, 57, of Erie, Kansas passed away on October 30, 2021 from Ovarian cancer which was discovered in 2004. She received treatment a couple of times through the years, but it resurfaced in December 2020. Ronda was at peace and had been relatively pain free for her final months.
Her ashes will be scattered in Oak Canyon - Tuttlecreek Lake near Randolph, Kansas. A Memorial Service will be held on Dec. 17 at 10:30 am at the First Christian Church in Erie; it will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. She has a shared gravestone with her mother at Evergreen Cemetery West in Superior, NE. Section 12, Lot 131.
Ronda was born on March 13, 1964 at the Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C. to James Arthur and Jacqueline Ladine (Vader) Whelchel. The family moved multiple times before landing in Council Bluffs, Iowa where Ronda attended most of her school years and graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS in 1982. She had one sister, Gayle Denise (Whelchel) Ballard, who was her lifelong best friend.
After leaving Iowa at age 19, Ronda moved more than 20 times, living in Oklahoma, Ohio, Arizona, Missouri and Kansas. Ronda worked many places though the years, a majority of the time working with different software programs for designing kitchens, which was a complete joy to her.
Ronda was a serial hobbyist; once she put her mind to learning something, she did not let up until she had mastered it. She was her family’s go-to person when it came to fixing, altering, creating, or solving. She was never without a dog or two to spoil rotten. She especially loved to sew, play computer games, and spend time with family.
Ronda leaves a grieving family: her father, Jim and wife, Maxine; sister, Gayle and husband, Steve Ballard; nieces, Stevi and Jason Coble, Andi and Dustin Garard as well as lots of cousins, aunts and uncles. Her mother preceded her in death on March 10, 2009.
Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Erie or Harry Hynes Hospice and may be mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
